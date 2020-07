College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Patriotic Pete, the upcoming city council meeting, city parks, local coronavirus statistics, the city budget, implementing fines for businesses not following face covering and social distancing guidelines, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.