 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, June 10th, 2020

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the last city council meeting, leaving the Experience Bryan/College Station agency, creating their own tourism department, budget issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, planning next year’s budget, short term rentals, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

WTAW noticias en español. Haga clic aquí.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139577

Posted by on Jun 10 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

WTAW en Espanol

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in -