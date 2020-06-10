College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the last city council meeting, leaving the Experience Bryan/College Station agency, creating their own tourism department, budget issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, planning next year’s budget, short term rentals, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

