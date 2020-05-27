 LISTEN LIVE 
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about re-purposing the old police department, working with the City of Bryan, impact fees, short-term rental housing, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

