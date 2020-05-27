College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, May 27th, 2020
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about re-purposing the old police department, working with the City of Bryan, impact fees, short-term rental housing, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
