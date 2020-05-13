College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the status of city operations, city manger Bryan Woods who is on leave, interim city manager Jeff Capps, more money coming into the state, reopening the community, Texas A&M University’s status, student housing, adjusting city projects and maintenance, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.