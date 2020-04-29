College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the reopening process for local businesses, guidelines after the shelter-in-place expires, property taxes, city council agenda items, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.