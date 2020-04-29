College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 29th, 2020
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the reopening process for local businesses, guidelines after the shelter-in-place expires, property taxes, city council agenda items, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
