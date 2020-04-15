 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Brad Mitchell about the recovery from coronavirus, losses in sales tax revenue, the status of city employees, summer programs, the governor’s decision to not roll back property tax rates to 2019 levels, the new police department headquarters, the status of a future YMCA, the C-SPAN show about Bryan/College Station, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138618

Posted by on Apr 15 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-