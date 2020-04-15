College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Brad Mitchell about the recovery from coronavirus, losses in sales tax revenue, the status of city employees, summer programs, the governor’s decision to not roll back property tax rates to 2019 levels, the new police department headquarters, the status of a future YMCA, the C-SPAN show about Bryan/College Station, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.