College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he’s hearing from the police department, people doing what they are supposed to be doing, coronavirus relief funds, where more patient beds could be found if needed, the timeline, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

