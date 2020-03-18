College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about declaring the state of disaster, local bars and restaurants staying open, the actions of college students, city council meetings, and more regarding the coronavirus during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.