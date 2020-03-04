 LISTEN LIVE 
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about an impact fees workshop, hotel occupancy rates, severe weather, the coroniavirus, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

