College Station Mayor Gets Unanimous Council Support To Require Businesses To Require Masks

College Station mayor Karl Mooney has the green light from the city council to require businesses to have their employees and visitors wear masks.

Mooney expects to issue the order before the end of the day Thursday.

The mayor says he is meeting Friday with Brazos County judge Duane Peters about a county wide order or resolution. County commissioners are scheduled to consider the requirement next Tuesday.

The city council’s unanimous decision followed ten public speakers during Thursday’s meeting. Nine of the ten supported the requirement.

