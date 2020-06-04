College Station Man Arrested This Week For A March Aggravated Assault

A College Station man awaiting six trials on criminal charges in Brazos County district court is back in jail.

College Station police arrested 22 year old Robert Golden for breaking the jaw of a man in the Northgate district the early morning of March 6.

The arrest report referred to video cameras showing Golden and the victim in a fight.

14 seconds after the fight ended, the video showed Golden kicked the victim twice in the head.

Golden, who denies participating in any fight, also had bond revoked on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

That’s one of the six pending trials on charges from last year and one of two involving felonies. The other felony involves the theft of a firearm. Golden also faces four trials on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana.