College Station ISD School Board Hires Three New Administrators, Two With Bryan ISD Connections

Action at Tuesday’s College Station ISD school board meeting included hiring three new central office administrators.

Two have connections with Bryan ISD.

Taking over superintendent Mike Martindale’s former job as CSISD’s chief financial officer is Amy Drozd. She held that position when she retired the year before last after 26 years with Bryan ISD.

CSISD’s new director of career and technical education is Kevin Ross, who spent the last five years at BISD’s assistant CTE director. Ross is taking over for Karen Ferguson, who is retiring.

Another CSISD administrator who is retiring is assessment director Becky Burghardt. Taking over that position as Martindale’s director of assessment and accountability is Cheri Hendrick. She comes to CSISD from San Antonio, where she has overseen assessment and accountability support services for the Region 20 educational service center since 2010.

Click below for comments from the May 19, 2020 College Station ISD board meeting:

