College Station ISD School Board Gives Emergency Authority To The Interim Superintendent

Parents of College Station school district students will be notified this week about how their children will be evaluated.

That’s after the school board during a special meeting on Monday gave interim superintendent Mike Martindale emergency authority that includes grading policies.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was approved by the CSISD board of trustees.

Click HERE to read and download a memorandum associated with the resolution.

Martindale says a decision has already been made about high school credit courses, where high school grades for the second semester will not be a part of high school GPA calculations.

Yet to be determined, is finalizing grading revisions for the fifth and sixth/six week periods.

High school students in CSISD will still be required to complete required coursework to graduate or advance to the next grade level.

Click below for some of Mike Martindale’s comments from the April 6, 2020 CSISD board of trustees meeting.

