College Station ISD Counselors Adjust To The Pandemic

Not only did the pandemic shift education online, support services for students also went virtual.

The director of College Station ISD student services, Chrissy Hester, says counselors will be available for their students during the summer.

Hester says for those who are uncomfortable speaking with a counselor, it’s important to reach out to a teacher or the school nurse.

Counselors are also keeping tabs on each other.

Hester says for everyone, it’s also important to get some physical exercise and eat healthy.

During the May CSISD school board meeting, Hester gave an overview of the district’s counseling services.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation given during the May 19, 2020 CSISD board meeting.

Click below for comments from Chrissy Hester, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Transition to virtual counseling in College Station ISD” on Spreaker.