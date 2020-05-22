College Station ISD Approves Agreement To Send Students To Bryan ISD’s Career And Technology Center

College Station school district students will have more career and technology options.

That’s after the CSISD school board this week approved an agreement to take classes at Bryan ISD’s career technology center.

CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale says students can enroll in automotive technology, industrial engineering and robotics, and welding.

The Bryan school board will take final action next month.

Click HERE to read and download the memorandum of understanding approved at the May 19, 2020 College Station ISD board of trustees meeting.

Click below for comments from CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale, CSISD chief academic officer Penny Tramel, and CSISD school board members Kimberly McAdams and Michael Schaefer.

Listen to “College Station ISD approves agreement to send students to Bryan ISD’s career and technology center” on Spreaker.