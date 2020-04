College Station ISD Announces New Prom and Graduation Dates

The three College Station ISD principals and interim superintendent, Mike Martindale, took to Facebook on this week to announce new prom and graduation dates and locations.

All three high schools have a new set of dates and a set of alternate dates:

A&M Consolidated High School

Graduation Date: Friday, May 29 – 8 p.m. – Tigerland Stadium

Alternate Graduation Date: Friday, June 26 – 8 p.m. – Tigerland Stadium

Prom Date: Saturday, May 16

Alternate Prom Date: Saturday, June 20

College Station High School

Graduation Date: Saturday, May 30 – 8 p.m. – Cougar Field

Alternate Graduation Date: Saturday, June 27 – 8 p.m. – Cougar Field

Prom Date: Saturday, May 16

Alternate Prom Date: Saturday, June 13

College View High School

Graduation Date: Thursday, May 28 – 7 p.m. – Christ United Methodist Church

Alternate Graduation Date: Thursday, June 25 – 7 p.m. – Christ United Methodist Church

Prom Date: Saturday, May 16

Alternate Prom Date: Friday, June 12

Click below to hear the announcement from Mike Martindale, Gwen Elder, Justin Grimes, and Tiffany Parkerson.

CSISDseniors040220