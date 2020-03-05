College Station Girls Play in State Tournament Thursday Night

The College Station girls basketball team (25-7) will face Frisco Liberty (26-11) in the 5A State Semifinals Thursday night in San Antonio.

It marks the Lady Cougars first ever trip to the state tournament, but the second for head coach Megan Symnak, who took Snook to the tourney in 2012.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m at the Alamodome. Dave Campbell will have the radio play-by-play on Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM & radioaggieland.com.

