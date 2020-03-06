College Station Girls Fall to Frisco Liberty in State Semifinals

The College Station girls basketball team saw its tremendous season come to an end Thursday night, falling to Frisco Liberty, 44-41 in overtime of the 5A State Semifinals in San Antonio.

The Lady Cougars held a slim 40-39 lead in OT before Lily Ziemkiewicz hit a three-pointer with 16 seconds left to put the Lady Redhawks ahead for good.

Aaliyah Collins finished with 10 points for College Station, which finishes the year at 32-8 after advancing to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

