College Station Firefighters Response To Three Recent Fire Calls Involved Two Fires And An Investigation

The College Station fire marshal’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning call of a bonfire that turned out to be a frustrated neighbor wanting to break up a loud party. CSFD responded at 5:30 in the morning to a neighborhood off Holleman South and between Dowling and Cain.

Saturday evening, CSFD responded to a bathroom vent fire in the area of Bosque and Blanco, where the resident had extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.

And the latest cooking fire at a College Station apartment led to the resident spending at least one night in another location. This was Monday, off Southwest Parkway and west of Anderson. The fire was out before crews arrived, and firefighters removed smoke from the apartment.