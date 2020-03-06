College Station Council Discusses Beautification West Of Easterwood Airport

The impression visitors have driving into College Station from the west, along FM 60, was discussed at the last city council meeting.

Councilman Dennis Maloney, who initiated the discussion, was told there’s not much that can be done because that’s outside the city limits.

Planning and development director Jennifer Prochazka reminded the council that state lawmakers last year took away the city’s ability to prohibit specific building materials, except in historical areas.

Councilman John Nichols says property west of College Station does not have the same demand compared to land along University and the freeway.

City manager Bryan Woods says the operators at Easterwood Airport are also interested in the appearance along FM 60. And the manager says staff can continue looking into options that are not regulations.

Click below for comments from the February 27, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

