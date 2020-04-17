College Station City Councilman And Texas A&M President Comments About When Students Might Return To Campus

When will Texas A&M students return to campus?

College Station city councilman John Crompton, who is an A&M distinguished professor, said on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs Friday that he is “hoping that I am proved desperately wrong” in his belief that students will not return until the fall of 2021.

Following the interview, Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp issued this statement to WTAW News: “Dr. Crompton’s remarks are news to us! Only the Governor and the Board of Regents would make a decision of that magnitude,” and “Any speculation about what happens for the fall semester is just speculation.”

A&M president Michael Young told the faculty senate on Monday that this is among the decisions that are being made “on a rolling basis.”

Young says possibilities range from all online classes, to allowing students to return, to what he called a “hybrid” of the two where they may be in the position of holding smaller in-person classes and larger classes being online.

Young told the faculty senate audience what might happen this fall “is very speculative at this point, and the real answer is we just simply don’t know.”

Click below for comments from John Crompton and Michael Young:

