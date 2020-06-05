College Station City Council Receives Street And Highway Project Update

It’s been almost a year since the College Station city council agreed to close the railroad crossing at Cain Road when the new crossing at Deacon is completed.

During the council’s last regular meeting, councilman John Nichols relayed a staff report that Union Pacific railroad is getting closer to approving that and other new crossings.

Nichols also reported that due to the pandemic, some state highway projects that are currently funded may have a construction delay of a year or two.

Nichols reported TxDOT still plans this summer to award a contract to widen FM 2818/Harvey Mitchell Parkway from Holleman to north of FM 60.

Click below for comments from John Nichols during the May 28, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

