College Station City Council Discussion About Replacing Curbs And Sidewalks

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, April 16th, 2020

The College Station city council’s approval at its last meeting of an annual concrete contract of not to exceed $2.87 million dollars, followed a discussion about future construction of sidewalks and curbs.

Assistant public works director Pete Caler says whenever city streets are repaved, the Americans With Disabilities Act requires all sidewalks in the project area be brought up to current ADA standards.

Caler and city manager Bryan Woods said with some exceptions, new sidewalks will be built next to curbs, instead of separating them by a grassy area.

040920-comments-about-locations-of-new-sidewalks.mp3

 

Caler also discussed about prioritizing curb replacements to protect roadway surfaces.

040920-comments-about-replacing-curbs-to-protect-roadway-surfaces.mp3

 

Caler also answered a question of why sections of curbs are replaced when they do not appear to have a problem.

040920-comments-about-replacing-sections-of-curbs.mp3

 

The council was also reminded that residents can use the city of College Station’s “See, Click, Fix” online tool to submit requests.

Concrete Flatwork Contract Renewal from City of College Station

Posted by on Apr 16 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
