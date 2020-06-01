College Station City Council Continues Debating Proposed Short Term Rental Ordinance

The College Station city council is still working on regulating short term rental housing.

The council following a 90 minute discussion in April with a two and a half hour debate during the May 28th meeting.

The council could not decide on how far investor owned rentals should be restricted.

Mayor Karl Mooney warned if the city’s ordinance is too restrictive, the governor could issue an executive order.

Councilman Bob Brick was among those wanting no investor owned short term or game day rentals in residential neighborhoods.

Brick agreed to consider the compromise offered by city attorney Carla Robinson to allow existing investor owned housing to be grandfathered and limiting future rentals to those that are owner-occupied.

That option will be researched by staff. No date was set for when the council resumes consideration.