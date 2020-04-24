College Station City Council Awards Contract To Demolish Thomas Park Pool

College Station City Council Awards Contract To Demolish Thomas Park PoolFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Friday, April 24th, 2020
A unanimous College Station city council approved awarding a demolition contract for the swimming pool at Thomas Park.
Thursday night’s vote included the condition that the council would continue to explore options for future amenities.
Councilmembers John Crompton and Linda Harvell support replacing the pool.042420-John-Crompton-Thomas-Park-pool-comments.mp3
042420-Linda-Harvell-Thomas-Park-pool-comments.mp3
Councilman John Nichols responded to a neighborhood resident who said demolition was not the way to honor the park’s namesake.042420-John-Nichols-Thomas-Park-pool-comments.mp3
City manager Bryan Woods asked the council to remove the old pool, which was closed the year before last due to excessive water loss, due to liability concerns and maintenance costs.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138798
Posted by Bill Oliver on Apr 24 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.