College Station City Council Awards Contract To Demolish Thomas Park Pool

A unanimous College Station city council approved awarding a demolition contract for the swimming pool at Thomas Park.

Thursday night’s vote included the condition that the council would continue to explore options for future amenities.

Councilmembers John Crompton and Linda Harvell support replacing the pool.

Councilman John Nichols responded to a neighborhood resident who said demolition was not the way to honor the park’s namesake.

City manager Bryan Woods asked the council to remove the old pool, which was closed the year before last due to excessive water loss, due to liability concerns and maintenance costs.