College Station City Council Awards Contract For Preparing Site Of New City Hall

Dirt will be moving soon behind College Station’s current city hall on the new city hall.

That’s after the city council at its last meeting approved a $1.3 three million dollar contract to prepare the site.

The contract was almost $700,000 thousand dollars under the city’s estimate.

City manager Bryan Woods explained the savings came from not having to build a detention pond to store excess water runoff.

Councilman Bob Brick had questions about the proposed open plaza that will replace the old city hall.

Councilman Dennis Maloney said looking at blueprints is not same as seeing the results of the future construction.

The site work is expected to be finished this summer.

Construction of the more than $39 million dollar, three story building, is supposed to be completed in 2022.