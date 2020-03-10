 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News » College Station City Council Approves First Ever Limits On Covering Residential Green Space

College Station City Council Approves First Ever Limits On Covering Residential Green Space

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Tuesday, March 10th, 2020

A divided College Station city council Monday night approved a recommendation from an even more divided planning and zoning commission.

For the first time, College Station will require a minimum amount of ground to absorb runoff water in residential lots.

The amount of ground that can be covered by pavement, gravel, decking, rooftops, and other materials and structures depends on the zoning classification.

One of six public speakers who were opposed, Austin McKnight, brought up unattended consequences in established neighborhoods, along with new subdivisions that have smaller lot sizes.

030920-Austin-McKnight.mp3

 

A 4-2 council vote followed a 4-3 P&Z recommendation.

Councilmembers who voted yes included John Crompton and Dennis Maloney.

030920-John-Crompton-comments-about-water-runoff.mp3

 

030920-Dennis-Maloney-comments-about-water-runoff.mp3

 

Mayor Karl Mooney voted no.

030920-Karl-Mooney-opposed-the-ordinance.mp3

 

Also voting yes were John Nichols and Bob Brick, while Linda Harvell voted no.

The new regulations have an appeal process, where landowners can pay for a drainage analysis and propose alternatives to city staff.

Impervious Cover – Unified Development Ordinance from City of College Station

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138010

Posted by on Mar 10 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-