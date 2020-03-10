College Station City Council Approves First Ever Limits On Covering Residential Green Space

A divided College Station city council Monday night approved a recommendation from an even more divided planning and zoning commission.

For the first time, College Station will require a minimum amount of ground to absorb runoff water in residential lots.

The amount of ground that can be covered by pavement, gravel, decking, rooftops, and other materials and structures depends on the zoning classification.

One of six public speakers who were opposed, Austin McKnight, brought up unattended consequences in established neighborhoods, along with new subdivisions that have smaller lot sizes.

A 4-2 council vote followed a 4-3 P&Z recommendation.

Councilmembers who voted yes included John Crompton and Dennis Maloney.

Mayor Karl Mooney voted no.

Also voting yes were John Nichols and Bob Brick, while Linda Harvell voted no.

The new regulations have an appeal process, where landowners can pay for a drainage analysis and propose alternatives to city staff.