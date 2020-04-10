College Station City Council Approves Capital Projects

Capital projects approved at Thursday’s College Station city council meeting included a $155,229.70 agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). This is the city’s ten percent share in the cost of acquiring the right of way and adjusting utilities towards upcoming improvements to FM 2818.

According to TxDOT, construction of the $40 million dollar project will start this fall. A third lane will be added in both directions of Harvey Mitchell Parkway from Wellborn Road to north of FM 60/Raymond Stotzer Parkway. The project also includes shoulders in each direction, a 12 foot wide “shared use path” on each side of the roadway with crossovers at major intersections, and add storm drains and drainage structures. Construction is expected to take two years.

The council also awarded a $1.5 million dollar contract for a new sewer line along Highway 30 from Harvey Road to the Carter’s Creek treatment plant. The new east side line and related equipment, most of which will be in Bryan, is part of a swap that’s associated with a west side sewer line that was built in the biocorridor. The Bryan council approved the contract last month. Both cities have an equal share in the cost.