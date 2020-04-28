 LISTEN LIVE 
College Station City Council Approves A $5.3 Million Reduction In The Cost Of Building A New City Hall

Dirt is starting to be moved at the site of the new College Station city hall.

At the last city council meeting, the construction contract was amended that project manager Emily Fisher says results in savings of $5.3 million dollars.

The council agreed with recommendations by city manager Bryan Woods to add more money towards landscaping and not to add a $1 million dollar splashpad.

Woods also told the council that the former fire station will continue to be used, at least through the construction of the new city hall.

The new city hall, behind the current building, is expected to open the year after next.

Dirt work at the site of the new College Station city hall, April 27 2020.

New City Hall Guaranteed Maximum Price from City of College Station

