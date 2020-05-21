College Station Animal Control Looking For A Cat & Bryan Police Looking For Burglary Suspect

From College Station police:

On 5/20/2020, College Station Animal Control received a report of an animal bite. The victim stated that around 0035 hours she found a cat outside of her apartment located at 3055 Holleman Drive South. The victim was bit by the cat when she tried to read the tags on the cat’s collar. The cat is described as a blue and white Domestic Shorthair tabby, with a white underbelly, wearing a dark colored collar with tags. The victim stated the cat has been seen several times in the complex. College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the cat involved in the bite and its owner. The cat needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call (979)764-3600.

From Bryan police:

On 3/23/20 this suspect broke into Lampo’s Grocery located at 4311 N. Texas Ave. Approximately $500 in damages. Nothing appeared to have been taken. If you recognize this suspect please contact Det. Aaron Arms at 979-209-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to Case # BP200300790.