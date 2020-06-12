City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, June 12th, 2020
Debbie Eller, Community Development Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the coronavirus impact on the department’s budget, economic and rent assistance, the pros and cons of Zoom meetings, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Listen to “CS Community Development Director Debbie Eller on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139619
