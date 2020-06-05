City of College Station Update on WTAW

New College Station Police Chief Billy Couch visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his background with the community and the department, traffic, CSPD’s adjustments during coronavirus, what impact the college students have, the department’s budget, the timeline of filling the assistant chief position, the percentage of minority police officers compared to the percentage of minority residents, the public’s view of police officers, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Police Chief Billy Couch on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.