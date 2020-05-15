City of College Station Update on WTAW

Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Thursday night’s city council meeting, impact fees, Central Park, guineas in the neighborhood, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 15, 2020.

