City of College Station Update on WTAW

Water Resources Coordinator Jennifer Nations visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Drinking Water Week, operation changes, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Water Resources Coordinator Jennifer Nations on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

