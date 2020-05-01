City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, May 1st, 2020
Water Resources Coordinator Jennifer Nations visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Drinking Water Week, operation changes, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Listen to “College Station Water Resources Coordinator Jennifer Nations on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 1 2020.