Friday, April 17th, 2020

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, April 17th, 2020

Councilman John Crompton visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his return to council, the city’s budget, handling executive sessions while meeting remotely, how his priorities have shifted because of the coronavirus, impact fees, his prediction on when Texas A&M University will reopen, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Listen to “College Station Councilman John Crompton on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

