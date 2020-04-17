City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, April 17th, 2020
Councilman John Crompton visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his return to council, the city’s budget, handling executive sessions while meeting remotely, how his priorities have shifted because of the coronavirus, impact fees, his prediction on when Texas A&M University will reopen, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Listen to “College Station Councilman John Crompton on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138675
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 17 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.