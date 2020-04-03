 LISTEN LIVE 
City of College Station Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, April 3rd, 2020

Stuart Marrs from the College Station Fire Department visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the fire department’s operational changes due to the coronavirus, resources for families, how to “play with fire”, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 3, 2020.

