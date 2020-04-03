City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, April 3rd, 2020
Stuart Marrs from the College Station Fire Department visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the fire department’s operational changes due to the coronavirus, resources for families, how to “play with fire”, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Listen to “CSFD's Stuart Marrs on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 3 2020.