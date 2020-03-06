 LISTEN LIVE 
City of College Station Update on WTAW

Water Resource Coordinator Jennifer Nations visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about upcoming water events, water leak statistics, water education, what NOT to flush, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 6, 2020.

