City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Friday, March 6th, 2020
Water Resource Coordinator Jennifer Nations visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about upcoming water events, water leak statistics, water education, what NOT to flush, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Listen to “CS Water Resource Coordinator Jennifer Nations on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Share this article:
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=137928
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 6 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.