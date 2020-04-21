City Of College Station Fills Internal Promotion Fills Two Year City Hall Vacancy

News release from the city of College Station:

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods recently announced that Jennifer Prochazka, director of the city’s Planning & Development Services Department, was selected to fill the organization’s remaining assistant city manager position – a slot that has been vacant since 2018.

Prochazka assumed elements of her new role in mid-March, but will continue to oversee Planning & Development Services until a time line is identified to backfill her position. As assistant city manager, Prochazka will focus on increasing the city’s public engagement efforts related to face-to-face and virtual meeting formats. She also will oversee multiple departments and help execute the strategic goals of the city council.

“We are so fortunate as an organization and a community to be able to bring Jennifer’s experience, expertise and incredible work ethic into the City Manager’s Office,” Woods said. “I’m excited to have her in this leadership role and to see the great things she’ll do as our assistant city manager.”

About Jennifer Prochazka

Prochazka has been with the City of College Station for 20 years. Before being named director of Planning & Development Services in 2018, she served as the city’s economic development manager and held a variety of positions in planning and development. Her experience includes oversight of planning, zoning, land development, transportation, engineering, floodplain management, building services and inspections.

“I am truly honored that Mr. Woods has confidence in my ability to take on this new role,” Prochazka said. “While I’ve been part of this great organization for 20 years, moving into city management has been a long-term goal of mine. I’m excited to continue serving this community and helping shape our future.”

Prochazka earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental design and a master’s degree in urban planning from Texas A&M University, and holds numerous certifications and professional affiliations.