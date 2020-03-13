City of College Station Coronavirus Update on WTAW

City of College Station Coronavirus Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Friday, March 13th, 2020
Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the city’s reaction to the coronavirus, future events, the impact of Texas A&M students not returning to town, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Click HERE for the latest information from the city of College Station.
Listen to “College Station Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 13 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News.