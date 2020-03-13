City of College Station Coronavirus Update on WTAW

Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the city’s reaction to the coronavirus, future events, the impact of Texas A&M students not returning to town, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Click HERE for the latest information from the city of College Station.

Listen to “College Station Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.