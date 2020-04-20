City Of College Station Announces A New Fire Chief

The new week brings the announcement of a new College Station fire chief.

Richard Mann moves here from a 31 year career in Houston, where most recently he was the Houston fire department’s executive assistant fire chief.

Mann’s first day is May 11th.

From the city of College Station:

Richard Mann, executive assistant fire chief for the Houston Fire Department, has been named chief of fire and emergency medical services for the City of College Station.

Chief Mann will begin leading the College Station Fire Department on May 11.

Chief Mann is a 31-year veteran of the third-largest fire department in the U.S. and the largest accredited department in the world. He has a proven record in emergency operations and improving firefighter safety, and responsibly managed a large portion of HFD’s $510 million budget during challenging economic conditions. Chief Mann’s leadership experience related to large-scale emergency operations and planning ranges from Hurricanes Ike and Harvey to Super Bowl LI.

City Manager Bryan Woods announced the selection of Chief Mann to the department and the entire organization Monday morning.

“Chief Mann brings the right combination of experience, leadership, priorities and perspective to College Station,” Woods said. “He’s inheriting a stellar department that will benefit from his vision. We’re eager for him to get started.” Woods said.

Career timeline for Richard Mann, Houston Fire Department:

Executive assistant chief: 2012-2020

Acting deputy chief, shift commander: 2011

District chief: 2006-2012

Senior captain: 2002-2006

Captain: 1998-2002

Engineer/operator: 1994-1998

Firefighter/paramedic: 1989-1994

Chief Mann holds a number of industry certifications and is a graduate of the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program offered by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, or TEEX.

“My wife and I previously moved to this area because we love the beauty of the Brazos Valley, the traditions, lifestyle and amenities this community has to offer,” Mann said. “I’m now humbled at the opportunity to serve this amazing community as the next fire chief, and consider myself fortunate to lead an outstanding department of men and women who provide exceptional service to citizens. Together, we will continue this tradition of excellence and will look for ways to improve upon the value and service we provide to the City of College Station.”

Chief Mann will fill the vacancy created by Chief Jonathan McMahan, who left CSFD in November 2019 after almost three years of service.