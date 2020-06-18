City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Gary Miller, General Manager at Bryan Texas Utilities, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the stoppage of discounted rates, important payment dates, the continued closure of their lobby, the future of the Gibbons Creek property, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

