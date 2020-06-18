City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, June 18th, 2020
Gary Miller, General Manager at Bryan Texas Utilities, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the stoppage of discounted rates, important payment dates, the continued closure of their lobby, the future of the Gibbons Creek property, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Listen to “BTU General Manager Gary Miller on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
