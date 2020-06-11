City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, June 11th, 2020
City Engineer Paul Kaspar visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about road projects with the state, budgeting for next year, where they are cutting costs, how meetings have changed, progress on the Midtown Park, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139602
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jun 11 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.