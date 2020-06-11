 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, June 11th, 2020

City Engineer Paul Kaspar visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about road projects with the state, budgeting for next year, where they are cutting costs, how meetings have changed, progress on the Midtown Park, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

WTAW noticias en español. Haga clic aquí.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139602

Posted by on Jun 11 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

WTAW en Espanol

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in -