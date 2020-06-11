City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City Engineer Paul Kaspar visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about road projects with the state, budgeting for next year, where they are cutting costs, how meetings have changed, progress on the Midtown Park, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

