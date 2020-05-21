City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, May 21st, 2020
Project Planner Lindsay Hackett visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the progress of the Midtown Plan during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan Project Planner Lindsay Hackett on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
