Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

Todd McDaniel, Economic Development Professional, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the reopening process, economic development recovery, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

