City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, April 23rd, 2020
Todd McDaniel, Economic Development Professional, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the reopening process, economic development recovery, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 23 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.