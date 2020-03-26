 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, March 26th, 2020

Paul Kaspar, City Engineer, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about work beginning on the Midtown Park lake, impact on the wildlife, the BigShots construction timeline, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Listen to “City of Bryan Engineer Paul Kaspar on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138323

Posted by on Mar 26 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-