City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update Thursday, March 26th, 2020
Paul Kaspar, City Engineer, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about work beginning on the Midtown Park lake, impact on the wildlife, the BigShots construction timeline, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
