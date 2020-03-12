City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, March 12th, 2020
Sandy Farris, Executive Director of the Downtown Bryan Association, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about upcoming events, how the coronavirus might impact downtown events and local businesses, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Listen to “Downtown Bryan Association Executive Director Sandy Farris on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
