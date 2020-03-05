 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News » City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, March 5th, 2020

Marty Mulgrew, City of Bryan’s Aquatics Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about April Pool’s Day, this year’s Blue Bunny event, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan’s Aquatics Supervisor Marty Mulgrew on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Share this article:

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=137907

Posted by on Mar 5 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-