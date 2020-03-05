City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Marty Mulgrew, City of Bryan’s Aquatics Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about April Pool’s Day, this year’s Blue Bunny event, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan’s Aquatics Supervisor Marty Mulgrew on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

