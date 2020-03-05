City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, March 5th, 2020
Marty Mulgrew, City of Bryan’s Aquatics Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about April Pool’s Day, this year’s Blue Bunny event, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan’s Aquatics Supervisor Marty Mulgrew on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Share this article:
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=137907
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 5 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News.