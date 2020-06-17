City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the decline in the city’s sales tax revenue, the budget process, a spike in coronavirus numbers, the future of Experience Bryan/College Station, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
