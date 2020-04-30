City of Bryan Census Update on WTAW

Allison Kay, Staff Planner, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about completing the census, how to do it, why it is important, the deadline, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan Staff Planner Allison Kay on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Local response rates according to Dan Rudge, Executive Director of the Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization:

Bryan – 49.5%

College Station – 45.4%

Brazos County – 48%

Texas – 49.4%

News release from the United States Census:

We have reached an important milestone in the 2020 Census: More than half of the households in our nation have responded – that’s nearly 80 million responses!

As we recognize this achievement, we thank you for your support and ongoing effort to Get Out the Count, as well as your continued outreach to encourage self-response, especially among the hardest-to-count populations. We thank our partners, the public, and everyone who has helped to shape the success of the 2020 Census.

We aim to count everyone accurately while we support efforts to protect the health and safety of the American public and the Census Bureau team. Current times are unprecedented, but they also present an opportunity to reach families digitally across the nation and work towards keeping the 2020 Census in the conversation across channels and platforms. It has never been easier to respond to the census and to help promote the census from your own home.

For this reason we are encouraging all partners, influencers, community leaders, and trusted voices to join us during a Digital Action Weekend, May 1-3, 2020. Please use #2020Census and/or #Censo2020 when posting on all of your social platforms.

Key message: It’s not too late to respond to the 2020 Census while being safe and practicing social distancing at home. Once you have responded, please encourage your family, friends, and loved ones to complete the census, too.

Use Your Social Media Accounts to Help Spread the Word!

Please help us spread the word about the 2020 Census, and encourage people to respond on their own if they haven’t yet done so:

• Post content on social media to show your commitment to responding to the 2020 Census. Take a look at the Resource Guide — with social media graphics, video scripts, and example posts.

• Share and like posts from our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts with stakeholders, friends and family for the most current information on 2020 Census operations.

• Visit the 2020 Census Social Hub for customizable graphics to share your support for a complete and accurate count.

• Learn about the Get Out the Count Video Prize Challenge. The deadline is May 7, 2020.

• Check out the Response Rate Map and Rankings Dashboard to see how your hometown is doing and encourage your stakeholders, family and friends to participate. It’s a great way to track the progress of the nation’s self-response. The map is updated every afternoon to reflect the self-response rate of the country and of each state, county, city, census tract, congressional district, and tribal area.

• Join the Census Counts campaign for a Twitter Town Hall on May 1, 2020 at 1:00pm ET.

Stay safe, everyone, and please keep encouraging people to shape their future now by responding to the census at 2020census.gov.