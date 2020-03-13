Chilifest Is Canceled

Statement from Chilifest, Inc. president Cole Roberts:

The health and safety of our attendees has always been Chilifest’s top priority. After consulting with local authorities and public health officials, it is in the best interest of our patrons and with heavy hearts to cancel Chilifest 2020. It is our hope that by working with and for the community, Chilifest 2021 has the best opportunity to continue its charitable contributions to the local charities.

Over the past few days, Chilifest has been in constant communication with informed local and state agencies regarding the health risks associated with hosting an event of this magnitude. Making the decision to cancel the event has been extremely difficult for Chilifest officials, sponsors, vendors, volunteers and benefactors of our annual contributions. Since 1991 the purpose of Chilifest has been to give back to local charities throughout the Brazos Valley, while providing a unique experience for all of our attendees.

Understandably, patrons of Chilifest have questions regarding ticket reimbursements. We request your patience as we develop the refund process through our ticketing agency which will be communicated to all who have purchased tickets. Please look to the Chilifest website for updates regarding all refunds (www.chilifest.org).

We thank you for your continued support and cooperation, and look forward to seeing you all in 2021.